Bhopal: A massive fire broke out in a tent godown in Tagore Nagar Phase-2 of the Awadhpuri area of ​​Bhopal on Monday. A large number of people had gathered for Chhath Puja near the place where the fire broke out. The fire was brought under control after one and a half hours of effort. Police say that the fire started due to the spark of firecrackers or a short circuit. Only after investigation, it would become clear what exactly caused the fire.

The fire broke out in the tent warehouse at 7 am. Firefighters immediately reached the spot from other fire stations including Awadhpuri, Chola. The fire had taken a severe form by then. The flames were rising up to several feet. The fire continued for about an hour and a half. The tent trader has suffered a loss of lakhs of rupees due to the fire.

The tent godown is in a residential area. The fire spread panic among the residents as well. They also protested the presence of a warehouse in the vicinity of their homes. It is said that this warehouse was built illegally. A complaint has also been filed regarding this.

The smoke caused by the fire enveloped the area and plumes of smoke were visible from a long distance. MIC member Jitendra Shukla, Awadhpuri Police Station TI SS Chauhan, HSO Rakesh Sharma, and other officers stayed at the site of the incident to oversee the relief and rescue work.