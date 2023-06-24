By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Massive Fire Erupts At Shopping Mall In Andhra Pradesh, Damages Worth Rs 5 Crore Reported: Watch
Fire tenders rushed to the scene after receiving information about the inferno and managed to douse the flames and bring the situation under control after an hour-long operation.
Prakasam, Andhra Pradesh: A massive fire engulfed a shopping mall in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh in wee hours of Saturday. The fire was caused due to a short-circuit and resulted in property damages worth Rs 5 crore.
However, no injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident.
#WATCH | A fire broke out at a shopping mall in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh. Fire tenders present on the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/0OZUVZ0bdR
— ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2023
Two fire tenders rushed to the scene after receiving information about the inferno. The firefighters managed to douse the flames and brought the situation under control after a nearly hour-long operation, India Today reported.
As per the report, property worth Rs 5 crore was damaged in the massive blaze that razed the structure. The mall owner claimed that Rs 15 lakh cash which was stored at the counter was torched in the fire.
Several shops at the mall were completely razed resulting in an estimated Rs 5 crore in property damages, the report said.
This is an emerging story and more details will be added as they come in.
