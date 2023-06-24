Home

Massive Fire Erupts At Shopping Mall In Andhra Pradesh, Damages Worth Rs 5 Crore Reported: Watch

Fire tenders rushed to the scene after receiving information about the inferno and managed to douse the flames and bring the situation under control after an hour-long operation.

Screengrab from a video of the incident shared by ANI

Prakasam, Andhra Pradesh: A massive fire engulfed a shopping mall in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh in wee hours of Saturday. The fire was caused due to a short-circuit and resulted in property damages worth Rs 5 crore.

However, no injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident.

#WATCH | A fire broke out at a shopping mall in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh. Fire tenders present on the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/0OZUVZ0bdR — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2023

Two fire tenders rushed to the scene after receiving information about the inferno. The firefighters managed to douse the flames and brought the situation under control after a nearly hour-long operation, India Today reported.

As per the report, property worth Rs 5 crore was damaged in the massive blaze that razed the structure. The mall owner claimed that Rs 15 lakh cash which was stored at the counter was torched in the fire.

Several shops at the mall were completely razed resulting in an estimated Rs 5 crore in property damages, the report said.

This is an emerging story and more details will be added as they come in.

