Madhya Pradesh

MBBS Student, 19, Hangs Self In Maharashtra College Hostel; Suicide Note Claims Harassment, Torture By Roommates

Harshal Mahale, a first-year MBBS student, committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his room at the hostel in Raigad district of Maharashtra.

Representative Image (Pixabay)

Student Suicide: A 19-year-old MBBS student allegedly died of suicide at the hostel of a private medical college in Raigad district of Maharashtra after he was allegedly “harassed and tortured” by his dorm roommates in Karjat city. According to the police, Harshal Mahale, 19, was found hanging from the ceiling of his hostel room on December 1.

The father of the deceased has filed a complaint with the police, accusing his dead son’s roommates of mentally and physically harassing and torturing him, which led the boy to take the extreme step.

Based on the father’s complaint, a case has been registered against three of Harshal’s roommates under section 306 (abetment to suicide) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), a senior official from Karjat police station said.

Harshal Mahale, a first-year MBBS student, committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his room at the hostel around 7 pm on December 1, the official said, adding that the police are probing the student’s death and no arrests have been made so far.

After a couple of days, the deceased boy’s parents recovered a suicide note and his mobile phone from the room and approached the police with a complaint on December 4, he said.

Mahale, in the suicide note, alleged that he was mentally harassed and tortured by his three roommates and demanded strict action against them, the official said.

Kota schoolgirl dies by suicide

In a similar incident, a 15-year old schoolgirl allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling fan of her room in Bapu Colony in Rajasthan’s coaching hub Kota on Saturday.

Police said, the deceased, Nikita Koli– a class 10 student at a government school– returned home after school Friday afternoon and went to her room, where she hanged herself from a ceiling fan with her ‘chunni’ (scarf).

The reason behind the minor’s suicide is being ascertained, they said.

Bhawani Shankar, the girl’s father, was at work when he got a call from his landlord informing him about the incident.

Nikita was rushed to MBS Hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, he said.

The reason behind suicide is yet to be investigated as no suicide note was recovered from her room, Assistant Sub Inspector at Kunhari Police Station Kartar Singh said.

Nikita’s body was handed over to her family members after post mortem, the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

