Meet Kamleshwar Dodiyar, India’s ‘Poorest’ MLA From MP Who Won Poll With ‘Borrowed Money’, Lives In Mud House



Bhopal: There is a general notion among people that politicians are corrupt. They amass wealth and become rich. But there is a newly elected Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) MLA, from Madhya Pradesh who is definitely an exception, at least now. Kamleshwar Dodiyar, a man of humble origins, who lives in a mud house and does not own a car, rode 350 kilometers on a motorbike from his constituency to the Assembly, a journey that has become a symbol of his commitment to the people he represents.

Dodiyar, the lone MLA of his party, was elected from the Sailana constituency in Ratlam district in the November 17 elections to the Madhya Pradesh Assembly. He rode to Bhopal on motorcycle as he could not get a car, and broadcast his ride live through social media. The MLA, who works as a daily wage laborer when not serving in the Assembly, chose this modest mode of transportation to fulfill his legislative duties in Bhopal.

Reportedly, he tried to arrange a car for his first visit to the state capital but could not get one. Finally he borrowed his brother-in-law’s motorbike, pasted a sticker with the word “MLA” on it, and rode off with an associate braving chilly weather.

After reaching Bhopal, he found accommodation at the MLA Rest House as a ‘guest’. On Thursday, he lay prostrate before the assembly’s entry gate to pay his respects to the temple of democracy and then presented his credentials as an MLA before the officials.

In a post on social media, where he tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Ratlam police, Dodiyar said since he could not arrange a car for travelling to Bhopal to complete paperwork at the assembly, he was leaving on a motorbike and necessary security should be provided for him so that nothing untoward happens on the way.

Dodiyar, who defeated sitting Congress MLA Harsh Vijay Gehlot by 4,618 votes, is pursuing LLB from Delhi University. Dodiyar fought his first election in 2018 as an independent candidate and lost it. Next year, he contested the Lok Sabha polls but could not win that either.

While the BJP bagged 163 seats and the Congress 66 seats, BAP won the remaining one seat in the 230-member assembly.

Unlike many politicians, Dodiyar did not have a hefty campaign fund. His election campaign was financed through crowdfunding and borrowing. His victory is a testament to his resolve to address the neglect of tribal hamlets and bring about a positive change in his town.

The youngest among nine siblings, Dodiyar lives in a straw-roofed mud house with his parents at Radhagua village of Sailana panchayat. His 62-year-old mother, Seta Bai, works as a daily wager to not only support the family but also look after her husband, Omkarlal Dodiyar, 70, who became disabled after hand fracture. His five brothers work as labourers in neighbouring Rajasthan, while his three married sisters also work as labourers to support their families.

He worked as a daily wager and then as a tiffin delivery boy when he moved to Delhi for an LLB from Delhi University. He also has 16 FIRs to his name, has been to jail 11 times — once for as long as 84 days — and has faced an externment notice for holding protests and blocking roads in support of tribal demands, reports National Herald.

He is planning to continue using the bike, which now has an MLA sticker. “I will continue for long, if there is no problem of security,” he said.

Former US President Barack Obama is the political role model of Kamleshwar Dodiyar, who dreams of becoming a minister to serve better for his people.

“We know the story of Barack Obama. He also struggled but was always there for the people. He worked with them and was later elected as President. Like him, I also work for my people and stand for their issues, and I may also get opportunities,” Dodiyar pointed out.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Madhya Pradesh News on India.com.