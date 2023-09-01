Home

Madhya Pradesh

‘Bhaiya Mat Maro’: Mentally-Challenged Woman Dragged, Kicked In Public In MP’s Sagar; Disturbing VIDEO Surfaces

The video shows the men dragging the poor woman by her hair, kicking her in the face and beating her with a wooden stick as her 5-month-old infant lay on the ground.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

New Delhi: A disturbing video has emerged from Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar city showing a mentally-challenged woman being dragged, kicked and viciously beaten by a group of men even as she begs for mercy and pleads her attackers to stop the assault.

The horrifying video, which has gone viral on social media platforms, shows the men dragging the woman by her hair, kicking her in the face and subjecting her to a vicious beating with wooden stick even as her five-month-old infant lay on the on the ground nearby.

The viral video showed her begging for mercy and crying `Bhaiyya.. Bhaiyya Mat Maro’ (Brother.. Brother.. please don’t hit me). The people around were also heard asking the accused not to beat her, the video shows.

The men can also be heard verbally abusing the poor woman and hurling profanities at her while they drag her by the hair and assault her.

Watch the video here: (WARNING: Disturbing visuals. Viewer discretion advised.)

We are living in such a dead society, there is no humanity remains. A mentally challenged poor woman was publicly abused, dragged and kicked by some men Sagar bus stand, even as she repeatedly addressed them as 'bhaiya' (brother), and pleaded for mercy. pic.twitter.com/affRA9MQ8n — The Dalit Voice (@ambedkariteIND) August 31, 2023

According to the police, the incident took place at a bus stand on the intervening night of August 12-13 when the victim, a middle-aged woman, went to buy milk from a canteen for her five-month-old baby. Apparently something happened and the three men in the canteen brutally thrashed her, police said.

Local media reports said that the woman had forgot to pay for the milk as she was in a hurry and this resulted in an argument following the accused men subjected her to this inhumane beating.

The woman was dragged, beaten with sticks and kicked in the face even as her five-month-old infant lay on the ground nearby, a senior police officer said, adding that all three accused were arrested on Thursday after the video went viral on social media sites.

The accused, identified as Praveen Raikwar (26), Vicky Yadav (20) and Rakesh Prajapathi (40) were arrested by Gopalganj police on Thursday, Additional Superintendent of Police Lokesh Sinha told news agency PTI.

Citing local sources, the report said that the cops paraded the accused on the road while taking them to the court which sent them in judicial custody.

Sagar Superintendent of Police Abhishek Tiwari claimed that the woman appeared to be deranged. Probe was on, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

