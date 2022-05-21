Bhopal: A 65-year-old mentally-ill man was allegedly beaten to death on suspicion of ‘being a Muslim’ in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district, news platforms reported. A video of the incident doing rounds on the social media shows a young man mercilessly thrashing an old man. He was assaulted brutally for not showing his Aadhaar card. The deceased, who was later identified as Bhanwarlal Jain of Sarsi village of Ratlam, was found dead in Manasa on Thursday, police said.Also Read - Viral Video: Villagers Pelt Stones at Little Tiger Cubs in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni, Internet Left Fuming | Watch

Bhanwarlal Jain had gone to Chittorgarh on May 18 with his family from where he went missing, they said. On Friday, he was found dead in Manasa of Neemuch district. Later, the video of his thrashing went viral on social media. In the video, Dinesh Kushwaha, the husband of Manasa’s BJP corporator is allegedly seen beating Jain demanding his Aadhar card and asking whether he is a Muslim. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh’s Pachmarhi: Why is 'Queen of Satpura Ranges' a Perfect Summer Weekend Escape?

Dinesh Kushwaha, who thrashed a disabled man from Jain community on suspicion of him being a Muslim. The victim was later found dead.

“We found the body of the victim on Thursday. After his pictures were released on social media, his family members from Ratlam identified him as Bhanwarlal Jain,” said Mansa Police Station House Officer K.L. Dangi.

Accused arrested

An FIR was lodged on Saturday under sections 304 (causing death by negligence) and 302 (murder) of IPC against the accused Dinesh Kushwaha and he has been arrested, Neemuch SP Suraj Verma said.

Notably, a communal violence had erupted in Neemuch after a group of Hindu activists attempted to install an idol of Lord Hanuman near a Muslim shrine in Purani Kacheri area on last Sunday. The district administration had seized the idol on Tuesday.

Kamal Nath lashes at BJP

Reacting on one after another incidents in the district, former chief minister and the state Congress president Kamal Nath accused the BJP led state government of failure to maintain law and order situation in the state. “What is happening in Madhya Pradesh after all? Tribals were lynched in Seoni, incidents of Guna, Mhow, Mandla and now an elderly person whose name is being told as Bhanwarlal Jain in Manasa of Neemuch district of the state,” Nath tweeted.

