Bhopal: A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three men in Bhopal after they befriended her while playing the popular online game PUBG, police said on Thursday.

The three accused also blackmailed the girl and threatened to upload her objectionable video online if she resisted their advances. The trio has been arrested, news agency PTI reported.

As per a police complaint filed by the girl's family, all the three accused are residents of Rambha Nagar area in Bhopal and aged 18 to 19 years. They became friends with her online while playing online video game PUBG, police inspector Alok Srivastava said.

Last month, they lured the victim to come to Rambha Nagar where they allegedly raped her and filmed an objectionable video of her, the official said.

Thereafter, they allegedly blackmailed the girl, saying they would upload her video online if she spurned their advances, and raped her repeatedly, he said.

Based on the complaint, the three accused were arrested on Wednesday night, the official said.

A case has been registered against them under the Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (2N) (raping repeatedly), 376 (DA) (gang-rape of a girl under 16 years of age) and 506 (criminal intimidation), and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)