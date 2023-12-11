Who Is Mohan Yadav? New Chief Minister Of Madhya Pradesh

Home

Mohan Yadav has been named the next Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. He is an MLA from Ujjain South.

Bhopal: Mohan Yadav has been given the charge of Madhya Pradesh by the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), ending a weeklong suspense after the Assembly election results. The decision follows the crucial BJP legislature meeting held on Monday. After the announcement of his name as the new CM, Yadav, who is an MLA from Ujjain South Constituency, thanked all the party leaders and workers, stating, “I am a small worker of the party. I thank all of you, the state leadership, and the central leadership. With your love and support, I will try to fulfill my responsibilities.”

Here Are Some Points You Should Know About The New Chief Minister:

Mohan Yadav is an MLA from the Ujjain South constituency.

Born on March 25, 1965, in Ujjain, Yadav has been associated with the BJP for many years.

Apart from his political career, he is also known as a businessman.

Notably, the decision was made after hours long meeting. Yadav’s political career started with in 2013 with his election as an MLA, and he was then re-elected in the subsequent 2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election.

The appointment of Yadav as CM is being widely seen as the end of the political road for Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

He is the three time winner from Ujjain South and defended his seat in the recently concluded Assembly election, winning by a margin of 12,941 votes against Congress candidate Chetan Premnarayan Yadav.

Yadav’s standing in the state’s political arena was solidified when he assumed the role of a minister in Shivraj Chouhan’s 2020 government, formed shortly after Jyotiraditya Scindia’s political maneuverings resulted in the collapse of the Kamal Nath government.

In the recent elections, the BJP, dealing with nearly two decades of incumbency in the state, secured a impressive mandate, securing 163 seats, while the grand old party trailed far behind with 66 seats.

Earlier on July 2, 2020, he took the oath as cabinet minister in the Madhya Pradesh Government headed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Earlier in the day, BJP central observers Manohar Lal Khattar, Dr K Laxman and Asha Lakra of Madhya Pradesh held a legislative party meeting.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.