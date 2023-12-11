Home

Madhya Pradesh

Mohan Yadav has been named the next Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. He is an MLA from Ujjain South.

Bhopal: Days after the assembly election results, the BJP announced the name of the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on Monday. Mohan Yadav is set to become the next Chief Minister of the heartland state. The decision follows the crucial BJP legislature meeting held on Monday. Yadav is an MLA from Ujjain South Constituency. After the announcement of his name as the new CM, Yadav thanked all the party leaders and workers, stating, “I am a small worker of the party. I thank all of you, the state leadership, and the central leadership. With your love and support, I will try to fulfill my responsibilities.”

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh CM-designate Mohan Yadav says, “I am a small worker of the party. I thank all of you, the state leadership and the central leadership. With your love and support, I will try to fulfil my responsibilities.” pic.twitter.com/dRM7g0VoMw — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2023

Yadav’s influence in the state’s political landscape was further solidified when he was sworn in as a cabinet minister on July 2, 2020, in the government led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Meanwhile, the state will have two Deputy Chief Ministers, namely Jagdish Devda and Rajesh Shukla. Former Union Minister Narendra Tomar will serve as the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker.

Yadav secured his first term as an MLA in 2013 from the Ujjain Dakshin seat. In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, he was once again elected and became the MLA from the Ujjain Dakshin seat. Earlier on July 2, 2020, he took the oath as a cabinet minister in the Madhya Pradesh Government under Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Earlier in the day, BJP central observers Manohar Lal Khattar, Dr. K Laxman, and Asha Lakra held a legislative party meeting for Madhya Pradesh. The state went to the polls for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17, and the counting of votes took place on December 3.

The BJP, battling nearly 20 years of incumbency in the state, secured a resounding mandate, winning 163 seats, while the Congress finished a distant second with 66 seats.

