Madhya Pradesh

Mohan Yadav to Take Oath as Madhya Pradesh CM Tomorrow, Says Will Take Forward Development Works Of PM Modi

Bhopal: Soon after the BJP named Mohan Yadav as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, the CM-designate from the Yadav OBC community said his government will take forward the development works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Notably, Mohan Yadav will take oath as Madhya Pradesh CM on Wednesday.

Earlier, Yadav was elected as leader of the BJP’s legislative party, 15 days after the party routed the Congress to win Madhya Pradesh. The outgoing Higher Education Minister thanked the BJP.

“It is only the BJP party that can give such a big responsibility to a small worker. I thank the state leadership and the central leadership… I will take forward the development works of PM Modi,” Madhya Pradesh CM-designate Yadav said.

He further said that the BJP party can only give such a big responsibility to a small worker like me. “I thank PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and VD Sharma for giving me such a big responsibility. It is only the BJP party that can give such a big responsibility to a small worker like me. I will take forward the development journey of the state,” he added.

The BJP, in a bid to soothe ruffled feathers ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, also named two deputy chief ministers Jagdish Devda and Rajesh Shukla.

Meanwhile, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated both the Deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

“Hearty congratulations to friend @JagdishDevdaBJP ji on being nominated as Deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh in the BJP Legislative Party meeting. I am confident that under the guidance of respected Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, your efficient policies and experience will play an important role in the progress and development of Madhya State,” CM Chouhan posted on X.

“Friend @rshuklabjp ji, hearty congratulations to you on being nominated as the Deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. I have full confidence that with your efficient work and positive thinking, the development of the state will gain more momentum and the public welfare work will continue,” he added.

Former CM congratulated former Union Minister Narendra Tomar saying that his skilled guidance and experience will definitely give more impetus to the development and public welfare works of the state.

“Hearty congratulations to fellow @nstomar ji on getting the important responsibility of the post of Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker. Your skilled guidance and experience will definitely give more impetus to the development and public welfare works of the state. Hearty congratulations to you again,” he added.

Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma said that a good worker has been elected as the leader of the legislative party.

“We were saying from day one that the central leadership – PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, JP Nadda, would take the best decision for the state and today an ordinary, good worker has been elected as the leader of the legislative party,” Sharma said.

He further said that in the meeting senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan proposed the name of Mohan Yadav as the new leader of the Madhya Pradesh legislative party.

“In the meeting, senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan proposed the name of Mohan Yadav as the new leader of the Madhya Pradesh legislative party. Narendra Singh Tomar, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Prahlad Patel and other senior leaders supported the proposal,” he said.

He further congratulated the entire leadership and expressed gratitude for electing Mohan Yadav.

“…I congratulate the entire leadership and express gratitude for electing such a worker (Mohan Yadav) who is committed to the ideology and dedicated his life to working for it with his hard work,” he said.

(With inputs from ANI)

