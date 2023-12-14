Home

Madhya Pradesh

‘Mother Earth Spits Gold’: Shivraj Chouhan Ploughs Fields With Tractor | WATCH

Screengrab from video shared by @ChouhanShivraj

New Delhi: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Thursday plowed fields with a tractor as the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister went back to his agrarian roots for some peace and calm in the fields away from the hustle and bustle of the political arena after the recently concluded state Assembly polls in which Chouhan-led BJP registered a landslide victory.

Sharing a video on X, Chouhan wrote in Hindi: “The soil of our of Madhya Pradesh spits out gold. Mother earth is full of wealth and makes homes happy.”

In the video, the former CM is seen plowing the fields with a tractor.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

अपने मध्यप्रदेश की

माटी सोना उगलती है…

धरती माँ धन-धान्य से

घरों को खुशहाल बना देती है। पसीने की कुछ बूँदों से माटी को नमन किया। आज खेतों की जुताई कर चने की बुआई की। pic.twitter.com/THzckQTmdN — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 14, 2023

Notably, Madhya Pradesh is seen a boom in agricultural growth which is often compared to the erstwhile Green Revolution in Punjab.

Shivraj Chouhan was succeeded by Mohan Yadav, the BJP legislature party leader and MLA from Ujjain South, as the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

Ahead of the oath ceremony, a group of supporters stopped the Chouhan’s outside the swearing-in ceremony site in Bhopal on Wednesday, chanting slogans and expressing support with cries of ‘mama, mama.’

The former CM engaged with the supporters from his car and also stepped out to meet them. The supporters enthusiastically chanted various slogans in favour of Chouhan, continuously expressing their support.

Earlier, in an emotional moment, Shivraj Chouhan, concluding his four-term service, bid farewell, saying, ” Ab vida, jas ki tas rakh deni chadariya (now goodbye, and leave it as it is).”

Chouhan also expressed confidence in the new CM, Mohan Yadav, stating, “I am confident that the new CM will take prosperity, development, and public welfare in the state to new heights.”

The era of former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan concluded on Wednesday as BJP MLA Mohan Yadav took the oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Governor Mangubhai C. Patel administered the oath of office to him at Motilal Nehru Stadium, Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal.

BJP leaders Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla also took the oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh went to polls for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 and the counting of votes was done on December 3. The BJP won on a resounding mandate, bagging 163 seats, while the Congress finished a distant second at 66 seats.

(With inputs from agencies)

