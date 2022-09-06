Woman fights tiger: A shocking incident has come to light from Umaria, Madhya Pradesh where a woman fought a tiger to save her 15-month-old son. The brave mother fought fiercely to save her child who was being held in the jaws of the tiger. The woman just refused to give up and in front of her fiercely determined resistance, the tiger had no choice but to give up and run away leaving the child. Both mother and son were seriously injured in this attack. Both have been referred to Jabalpur for treatment.Also Read - Indore To Run 24X7 Economic Activities Around Bus Corridors For Late-Night Workers, Students

The incident took place on Sunday morning in village Rohaniya of Madhya Pradesh bordering Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. Archana, the wife of Bhola Chaudhary of the village, took her 15-month-old son far away from their house to get him relieved of nature's call. The tiger was already present there. As soon as Archana reached there with her son, the tiger attacked and snatched the child.

Without giving a thought or panicking, Archana took the tiger head-on to save her son and did not give up in spite of getting seriously wounded. Ultimately, the mother succeeded in freeing her child from the jaws of the tiger.

Later, the locals informed the team of park management about this incident. The team reached the spot and admitted the injured mother and son to the Community Health Center Manpur. After first aid, the injured woman was referred to Jabalpur, where her condition remains stable. At the same time, after knowing about the presence of a tiger in Bari, the park management chased the big cat away with the help of elephants.