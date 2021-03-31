Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to keep all schools in the state shut for students up to class 8 shut till April 15 amid a spike in COVID-19 cases. The order to this effect was issued on Tuesday (March 31) by the MP School Education Department. Also Read - UP Schools Closed For Students Up To Class 8 Till April 4

Earlier, on March 4, a decision was taken to shut these schools till March 31.

This means that unless the school closure is extended further, all MP schools for classes 8 and below are set to reopen from April 16, Friday.

Directives issued earlier laid down that classes from 9 to 12 can be conducted from April 1, but consent of parents will be mandatory for the attendance of students.

Madhya Pradesh has recorded a surge in COVID-19 cases in the past month, including 2,173 on Tuesday.