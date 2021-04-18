Bhopal: In a gross violation of COVID-19 restrictions put in place due to the second wave of coronavirus, a wedding was held in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind on Saturday night where as many as 500 people were invited. The wedding was held despite the limit put on weddings and other events by the state government. Only 50 guests are allowed at a wedding in Bhind if its being held indoors and if its outside not more than 100 guests can be invited. Also Read - Karnataka Govt Issues New COVID Guidelines as Cases Surge, Religious Gathering Banned, Wedding Guest Limit Capped | Full Directives

The wedding was of an ITBP (Indo Tibetan Border Police) soldier's sister in Bhind's Kurthara village. When police got to know that a wedding of around 500 guests is taking place, a team of police and administration officials reached the venue around 10 pm.

When the police reached there, some guests were having dinner and some were dancing. Upon seeing the cops, the guests escaped from the venue. Police stopped all the celebrations and confiscated everything.

When the groom’s side who hadn’t reached the venue yet got to know about the police action, they stopped their wedding procession (baraat). After the police left, the wedding traditions went on with 50 guests.

Officials the wedding was being held without police’s permission. Police have filed a case against the organiser for violating COVID-19 rules and Section 144 of CrPC.