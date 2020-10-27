New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Tuesday issued a notice to BJP leader Imarti Devi for violation of model code of conduct imposed for Madhya Pradesh bypolls which will be held on November 3. Also Read - He Behaves Like Drunkards, Imarti Devi Hits Back at Kamal Nath For His 'Item' Remark; Claims Cong Won't Return to Power in MP

The BJP candidate was issued the notice for allegedly describing an unnamed political rival as "insane" and making remarks against women members of his family.

She has been given 48 hours to respond to the notice, failing which the EC would take a decision without further reference to her.

On Monday, the EC took note of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath’s “item” jibe against Imarti Devi and advised him against using such words during the period of the model code.

Imarti Devi, who is also a minister in the Madhya Pradesh government, did not name the political rival in a video on social media.

The commission also refused to identify the leader, saying it does not know whom she was referring to. “Let the person reply to the notice. We have the transcript of the video,” a senior EC official said.

According to the transcript of the video, made part of the notice, Imarti Devi said after the person left the chief minister’s post in Madhya Pradesh, he became “insane” (pagal).

She also allegedly that the person’s mother and sister could be “item” of Bengal. “We don’t know,” Imarti Devi said.

The notice said her statement was found to be violative of the provisions of the model code.

It also referred to a provision which states that political parties and candidates should refrain from any deeds, actions and utterances that may be construed as being repugnant to the honour and dignity of women.

Earlier, Imarti Devi who was at the receiving end of Kamal Nath’s “item” jibe lashed out at the former CM for speaking the language used by “lucche lafangey” (louts and loafers).

Addressing a rally, she said:”Jaise kabadi hote hai pee ke baithe rehte jaise koi mahila nikalti hai toh kehte hai kya item jaa raha… Toh aise luchhe lafangey Kamal Nath ban gaye. (The way ragpickers pass drunken comments on woman passing by and call them as item, Kamal Nath has also become one such loafer).”

“He is not ashamed the kind of language he used (for me). I am still a cabinet minister,” she added.

