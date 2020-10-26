New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Monday issued notices to BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya and Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma for violation of model code of conduct imposed for Madhya Pradesh bypolls which will be held on November 3. Also Read - Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh 'Biggest Gaddaars' of MP, Not Me: Jyotiraditya Scindia

The EC issued a notice to Kailash Vijayvargiya for his reported “chunnu-munnu” remark against Congress leaders Digvijay Singh and Kamal Nath, and asked him to respond within the next 48 hours. Also Read - He Behaves Like Drunkards, Imarti Devi Hits Back at Kamal Nath For His 'Item' Remark; Claims Cong Won't Return to Power in MP

The notice said the statement made in Sanwer, Indore during an election rally on October 14 against the two was found to be in violation of the provisions of the model code. The notice is based on the report received from the chief electoral officer of Madhya Pradesh. Also Read - EC Issues Notice to Kamal Nath for ‘Item’ Remark, Asks to Explain Stand Within 2 Days

The BJP leader had also dubbed them as “gaddar” (traitors).

“Commission gives you an opportunity to explain your stand in making the above said statement within 48 hours of receipt of this notice, failing which the Election Commission of India shall take a decision without further reference to you,” the notice said.

Bypolls to 28 Madhya Pradesh Assembly seats will be held on November 3 for which the campaigning is on.

(With inputs from PTI)