With PhD, LLB & MBA Degrees, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Is Also Pro At Sword-Fighting Skills
Did you know that Mohan Yadav, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister is a PhD holder and has four other major educational degrees to his name? Know all about the OBC leader and MP CM from BJP.
New Delhi: Mohan Yadav, an OBC leader from Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has been sworn-in as the 19th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh in an elaborate swearing-in ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Did you know that the former Higher Education Minister of Madhya Pradesh is a five-degree holder himself and his degrees include a Doctorate as well. Know all about the strong educational qualifications and a long, glorious political career of the BJP leader and now CM of Madhya Pradesh.
