Home

Madhya Pradesh

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Submits His Resignation To Governor Mangubhai Patel After BJP Legislative Party Meeting

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Submits His Resignation To Governor Mangubhai Patel After BJP Legislative Party Meeting

BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan has tendered his resignation to Governor Mangubhai C. Patel at Raj Bhavan in Bhopal after party leader Mohan Yadav was elected as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Submits His Resignation To Governor Mangubhai Patel After BJP Legislative Party Meeting (Image: ANI)

Bhopal: BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan has tendered his resignation to Governor Mangubhai C. Patel at Raj Bhavan in Bhopal after party leader Mohan Yadav was elected as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a five-term MP and current Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, has a long history of public service. He rose through the ranks of the ABVP and Akhil Bhartiya Keshariya Vahini before entering electoral politics.

Trending Now

CM Chauhan Congratulates Mohan Yadav

“Heartiest congratulations. Madhya Pradesh now has its new Chief Minister. Heartiest congratulations,” says former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

You may like to read

Mohan Yadav, who was an earlier higher education minister in the Madhya Pradesh government headed by Mr Chouhan, was picked for the CM Post at a key meeting in Bhopal.

“I am a small worker of the party. I thank all of you, the state leadership and the central leadership. With your love and support, I will try to fulfil my responsibilities,” The Ujjain South MLA said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had appointed three central observers to oversee the selection process for the next Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. The observers were Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, K Laxman, National President of the OBC Morcha, and Aasha Lakda, National Secretary for the state.

The announcement comes after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s successful “Ladli Behna” scheme, which many believe played a key role in swinging voters in favor of the BJP during the recent elections. Chouhan’s decision not to seek another term has opened the door for a new leader to take over and continue the party’s success in the state.

Political Biography Of Shivraj Singh Chauhan

Shivraj is widely recognized for his dedication to women’s welfare and empowerment, having implemented numerous successful schemes during his tenure as Chief Minister. These include Gaon ki Beti Yojana for rural girls’ education, Janani Suraksha Evam Janani Prasav Yojana for safe motherhood, Swagatam Laxmi Yojana celebrating girl births, Usha Kiran Yojana empowering single mothers and widows, Tejaswini equipping adolescent girls, One Stop Crisis Centers for victims of violence and abuse, and Lado Abhiyaan advocating for girls’ education and combating female infanticide. These initiatives have positively impacted countless lives and contributed significantly to Madhya Pradesh’s social and economic progress.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Madhya Pradesh News on India.com.