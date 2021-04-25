Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday announced that the lockdown to tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases in Bhopal has been extended till May 3. The ‘corona curfew’ imposed in the state capital was set to end at 6 am on April 26. Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Lockdown News: Corona Curfew Imposed in 4 Districts | Check Date And Timing

It has been extended in Bhopal and Berasia town of the district till 6 am on May 3, an order by Collector Avinash Lavaniya said. Also Read - Delhi Extends Lockdown by Another Week, Restrictions to Remain in Force Till May 3

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also tweeted about lockdown extension in Bhopal. A week-long ‘corona curfew’ was first imposed in Bhopal city from 9 pm on April 12 to curb the rising cases of COVID-19. It was further extended for another week from April 19 to April 26. Also Read - Lockdown-like Restrictions Return in Five Districts of Haryana. Read Details

It has now been extended for another week.

Essential services will be exempted from the corona curfew and people arriving in the city or leaving by rail, bus etc will not be inconvenienced, officials said.

Bhopal on Saturday reported 1,776 fresh cases, pushing its infection count to 78,934, including 707 fatalities.

(With PTI inputs)