Bhopal: The continued seepage of water from the newly constructed Karam Dam in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh has set off alarm bells prompting the evacuation of about 6,000 people from 18 villages in the ditrict. The officials are concerned about the grave risk it poses. As a precautionary measure, people from 12 villages in Dhar district and 6 villages in Khargone district have been shifted to safer places, officials said, adding that these settlements were downstream of the dam. Teams of the Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have already reached the spot on Saturday.

The leakage of water from the dam was reported around 1 PM on Thursday. The reservoir of the dam was filling up with water for the first time this monsoon as it was under construction, according to officials. He said the situation is under complete control and water from the dam is being drained out safely to reduce the pressure on the reservoir walls.

Rescue Ops on Standby

State Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat issued a statement on Saturday, saying that an army team, as well as NDRF, have reached Dhar to deal with an emergency.

Two helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF) have been put on standby.

Around 200 army personnel, including engineers, and three teams of the NDRF from Bhopal as well as from Gujarat’s Vadodara Surat have arrived.

Each team has around 30 to 35 members. Besides them, eight groups of the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) are at work too.

A faulty foundation?

The opposition party, Congress raised a question mark over the quality of work of the dam and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government of indulging in corruption in the project worth Rs 304 crore.

Speaking to news agency, PTI, Congress MLA Dr Hiralal Alawa, who represents Manawar Assembly constituency in Dhar, alleged that a weak foundation was laid to make money and it has caused the water to leak. “The feeble foundation couldn’t withstand the pressure of water. The leak smacks of rampant corruption in dam construction which has put the lives of more than 26,000 people living downstream to danger,” he added.

The dam is coming up at a cost of Rs 304 crore, of which Rs 174 crore have been spent so far. The 590-meter-long and 52-meter-high dam, a medium-level irrigation project, has 15 million cubic meter (MCM) water in its reservoir.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday that he has informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi twice about the dam’s situation.

“I have spoken to Modi twice to inform him about the situation and rescue operations. The creation of an alternative passage to release water from dam is underway. Due to some hard rock, digging process is little bit slow, but several teams are trying to make a way to reduce the water as soon as possible,” Chouhan said.

(With agency inputs)