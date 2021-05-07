Gwalior: Due to some technical snag, a Madhya Pradesh government aircraft carrying a stock of anti-viral drug Remdesivir crash-landed at Gwalior airport on Thursday evening. Gwalior district Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi told news agency PTI that the pilot and co-pilot suffered minor injuries. However, Captain Saeed Majid Akhtar and his fellow pilot Shivshankar Jaiswal were taken to Jaya Arogya Hospital for a check-up. The employee who had come to collect the Remdesivir injections was also injured. Also Read - Who needs Remdesivir Injection and Plasma Therapy, if Tested Covid Positive? Doctor Answers

According to the SP, the incident took place around 8.30 PM at Gwalior’s Maharajpura airport during landing and the plane skidded off the runway a little. However, the consignment of Remdesivir the plane was carrying was safe. Also Read - Fact Check: Remdesivir Injection Being Sold Under COVIPRI Brand in India? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Post

In view of the shortage of Remdesivir injections which are being widely used for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, the state government has deployed its aircraft for the medicine’s transportation. Also Read - Baricitinib Tablets Get Emergency Use Okay For COVID-19 Treatment