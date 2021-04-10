Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh is amongst the worst COVID-19 hit states in India. Owing to the growing cases, the state government has imposed several curbs and other restrictions. Lockdown has also been extended in multiple cities in Madhya Pradesh to contain the spread of the virus. The decision was taken after a review meeting on Saturday chaired by MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Also Read - Jason Roy Unavailable For SRH’s Opening IPL 2021 Clash Against KKR, Will Remain in a 7-Day Quarantine

“The way there is a spike in coronavirus infection cases, the number of active cases in Madhya Pradesh may reach one lakh by the end of this month. We will try to stop this in the middle as we have started adopting some measures, including lockdown,” CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said. Also Read - Bizarre: MP Minister Usha Thakur Performs Puja At Indore Airport To Ward Off Coronavirus | Watch

Weekend curfews will be enforced in cities across Madhya Pradesh for now, according to the state government. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, during the virtual meeting, with state Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang discussed Covid-19 management with crisis management groups from each district.

It was decided that lockdown will remain in place in rural districts such as Barwani, Rajgarh, and Vidisha till 6 am on April 19. A 10-day lockdown will be observed in all cities and rural areas that fall under Balaghat, Narsinghpur and Seoni districts along with Jabalpur city.

These restrictions will be enforced from April 12 till April 22. The Madhya Pradesh government has also decided to impose a lockdown in the cities of Indore, Rau, Mau, Shajapur and Ujjain till 6 am on April 19. These precautionary measures will also be enforced across Ujjain district.