Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday said that there is currently no proposal to impose a lockdown in the state or shut down markets despite a spike in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases. Addressing a press conference, the minister added that the state government is considering to set up open jails and is also planning to increase the penalty amount for not wearing face masks in markets.Also Read - Woman Vaccinated 4 Times Tests Positive For COVID-19, Stopped From Boarding Flight From Indore

The Madhya Pradesh government imposed a fine of Rs 200 on those who are found violating the Covid protocols in public places. The state government is running the ‘Roko Toko’ programme to ensure more and more people wear masks and follow Covid protocols.

Mishra’s remarks came after Madhya Pradesh reported 1,033 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. On Wednesday, the state recorded 594 new cases of Covid-19. This number was 308 on Tuesday.

A government release said 10,46,75,955 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state.