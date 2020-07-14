New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday directed all district collectors to ensure no religious gatherings are organised at public places in the state. In its order today, the state home department also said that no more than five people will be allowed at a religious place at a time. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown News: Total Shutdown Extended in Kolkata, Jalpaiguri, Malda, Cooch Behar, Raiganj, Siliguri Till July 19 | Details Here

Additionally, the home department also announced restrictions on the number of people allowed to attend wedding functions, family functions, funerals etc.

"Not more than 20 people are allowed at wedding functions and not more than ten people at family functions, birthday and other celebrations. Twenty people can participate in the last rites", read the order from the Madhya Pradesh Home Department.

The number of people allowed at wedding functions comes down from 50 to 20, while the number of people allowed at funerals remains the same as before. In its guidelines in this regard, the Union Home Ministry had, in May, announced that while 20 people will be allowed to attend funerals, 50 will be allowed at wedding ceremonies.

On Monday, the Punjab government, too, had made modifications to its guidelines in this regard, while banning all kinds of public gatherings across the state.

Madhya Pradesh today recorded 798 new cases of coronavirus, in the process registering its worst single-day spike thus far. The state’s overall COVID-19 tally has thus crossed the 19,000-mark, and is currently at 19,005. This includes 13,575 discharges (367 today), 4,757 active cases and 673 deaths, including ten in the last 24 hours.