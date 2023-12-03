Home

MP Election Result 2023 LIVE UPDATES: BJP Leading in 133 Seats of Madhya Pradesh

Polling for 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh was held in a single phase on November 17, and a voter turnout of 77.15 per cent -- 1.52 per cent higher than the 2018 figure -- was recorded, as per the Election Commission.

Madhya Pradesh Election Result 2023: The D-day is finally here! The fate of 230 candidates will be sealed today as the counting of votes for the high-decibel Madhya Pradesh polls is set to begin shortly. As per the Exit polls, the incumbent Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Bharatiya Janata Party is predicted to retain the power in the state whereas the Congress party is banking on the promises made during the poll camping for the return to power. The BJP went all out in its campaign with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan were at the forefront. Whereas, the Congress placed its chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh to challenge the saffron party from the stage.

Voting for 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh ended at 6 pm on Friday. Polling for 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh was held in a single phase on November 17, and a voter turnout of 77.15 per cent — 1.52 per cent higher than the 2018 figure — was recorded, as per the Election Commission.

Stay Tuned for all the latest updates on Madhya Pradesh Election Result 2023:

