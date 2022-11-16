‘Bewafai Nahi Karne Ka’: MP Man Slits Lover’s Throat Over Alleged Infidelity, Posts Video Of Murder

The incident reportedly took place a week ago but the police are yet to arrest Abhijit Patidar, who claims to have killed 25-year-old Shipra Jharia. Her body was recovered from one of the rooms if Mekhla Resort in Jabalpur.

'Bewafai Nahi Karne Ka': MP Man Slits Lover's Throat Over Alleged Infidelity, Posts Video Of Murder

Madhya Pradesh crime news: At a time when the Shraddha Walker murder case in Delhi has sent shock waves across the country, another gruesome murder was reported in the state of Madhya Pradesh where a man killed his lover by slitting her throat for being “unfaithful” to him. The accused, identified as Abhijit Patihar shot a video of her blood-smeared body and shared it on social media. He was heard saying “Bewafai nahi karne ka” (Don’t be unfaithful) and then he removed a blanket to show a dead woman lying in a pool of blood.

The incident reportedly took place a week ago but the police are yet to arrest Abhijit Patidar, who claims to have killed 25-year-old Shipra Jharia. Her body was recovered from one of the rooms if Mekhla Resort in Jabalpur.

In another viral video, Abhijit identified himself as a trader from Patna where he names one Jitendra Kumar as his business partner and alleges that the victim had affair with both of them. He claimed that the victim borrowed around Rs. 12 lakh from Jitendra and fled to Jabalpur. And it was upon Jitendra’s instructions that he murdered the woman.

In the third video, Abhijit was purportedly heard saying, “Babu heaven mein phir milenge” (dear, we will meet again in heaven). However, he later deleted the videos.

Abhijit also took name of Sumit Patel, an aide of Jitendra. Both Jitendra and Sumit were arrested from Bihar and their interrogation is underway by Madhya Pradesh Police.

As per the police, the deceased woman and the man in the video were staying in a resort in Jabalpur on November 5. The man, Abhijit Patidar, was last seen at the resort on November 7. The door of the hotel room was opened with a master key on November 8, following which, the body of the woman was recovered.