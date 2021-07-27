Indore: In an unfortunate turn of events, a man died of severe burn injuries in Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur after he attempted self-immolation after alleged harassment by police and a shopkeeper who had registered a complaint against him. The incident took place at Bandha village under Amarkantak police station of the district on July 22. After the dispute, the youth allegedly sprinkled petrol on him and set himself afire. He died at the district hospital on July 24.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's 'Gullu' Is An Internet Sensation. Have You Seen Pics Yet?

According to reports, the youth identified as Bajru Jaiswal, 30, went to a Samosa stall along with his friends. He purchased two Samosas. The woman shopkeeper, identified as Kanchan Sahu, asked him to pay Rs 20 but Jaiswal asked the reason behind the price of samosa, which was earlier available for Rs 7.50 a piece. Sahu replied that she planned to hike the samosa's price because of inflation.

Madhya Pradesh | Dispute over price of Samosa leads to death of a man in Anuppur Probe ordered into the matter. Eyewitness has claimed that Bajru Jaiswal had allegedly poured petrol on him & set himself afire. He was referred to hospital where he died: Ashish Bharande, SDOP pic.twitter.com/hSJz82hHXx — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2021

The matter escalated and the shopkeeper approached the police. A case was filed under sections 294, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and an investigation initiated. As part of its probe, police questioned the buyer who later set himself ablaze. He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The incident came to light on Tuesday after a video of Jaiwal went viral on social media in which he claimed that he was set afire by Kanchan Sahu and was also beaten by a policeman. The stall owner Kanchan Sahu told mediapersons that her family members had been threatened by Jaiswal’s family. “We are living under fear as they (Jaiswal’s family members)are threatening us with dire consequences,” she was quoted as saying.