MP Nagar Nikay Election Result LIVE: BJP Wins 9 Out of 14 Wards In Omkareshwar, Congress Ahead in Raghogarh

Updated: January 23, 2023 12:39 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Anurag Kumar

MP Nagar Nikay Election Result LIVE: The counting of votes for the Nagar Nigam election in Madhya Pradesh began at 8 am today. The counting of votes for 19 urban local bodies is being held in Nagar Palika Parishad Raghogarh-Vijaypur of Guna district, Barwani, Sendhwa of Barwani district and Dhar, Manawar and Pithampur of Dhar district. The voting for the local bodies elections was held on January 20.

Live Updates

  • 1:13 PM IST

    MP Nagar Nikay Election Result LIVE: Congress wins 15 out of 24 wards in Raghogarh Vijaypur municipality

  • 12:52 PM IST

    MP Nagar Nikay Election Result LIVE: BJP Wins Just 3 out of 9 Urban Bodies in Dhar

    Out of 9 urban bodies, BJP could win only 3. Among them are Dhar, Manavar and Dahi. Apart from this, Congress candidates won in Pithampur, Rajgarh, Sardarpur, Dharampuri and Dhamnod and Kukshi in the remaining 6 places.

  • 12:50 PM IST

    MP Nagar Nikay Election Result LIVE: Congress wins 16 wards out of 24.

  • 12:44 PM IST

    MP Nagar Nikay Election Result LIVE: In Dhar district’s Manwar municipal council, BJP has won 9 wards while Congress managed 6.

  • 12:38 PM IST

    MP Nagar Nikay Election Result LIVE: BJP leading in Annupur Jethari Municipal Council. BJP has so far bagged 7 out of 15 wards, Congress at 6, and independents managed to win 2 wards. BJP party president Navratni Shukla won from ward number 9.

  • 12:33 PM IST

    MP Nagar Nikay Election Result LIVE: Counting underway in Guna, Raghogarh. BJP’s Gopal Patwa is leading from ward 4 after round 1.

  • 12:29 PM IST

    MP Nagar Nikay Election Result LIVE: BJP wins 9 out of 15 seats in Omkareshwar, while Congress managed 6.

  • 12:25 PM IST

    MP Nagar Nikay Election Result LIVE: Congress Win Pithampur Dhar district. Out of 31 wards, Congress has won 17 and BJP 12.

  • 12:24 PM IST

    MP Nagar Nikay Election Result LIVE: In Dhar district’s Manawar, nine BJP councilors and six Congress councilors won. Congress councils were formed in Kukshi, Dharampuri, Sardapur, Rajgarh, Dhamnod, Pithampur.

  • 12:23 PM IST

    MP Nagar Nikay Election Result LIVE: BJP is maintaining a lead in Barwani. Here out of 24 wards, 14 have been captured by BJP and 10 by Congress.

Published Date: January 23, 2023 12:20 PM IST

Updated Date: January 23, 2023 12:39 PM IST