Bhopal: In a horrifying incident coming to light from Umaria in Madhya Pradesh, nine men kidnapped and gangraped a 13-year-old girl within a matter of days. This case comes at a time when the Shivraj Singh-led Madhya Pradesh government is running a 15-day 'Samman' campaign across the state to make people aware about crimes against women.

According to a report by NDTV, the minor girl was first kidnapped on January 4 and then raped by the abductor and 6 of his friends for two days. It didn't end there. They left the girl on January 5 before threatening to kill her if she informed the police about the matter.

Six days later, the girl was again kidnapped again and subjected to rape by one among the seven who had earlier raped her. She was held captive in jungles and a roadside eatery where three of them again raped her, the police told NDTV.

The girl was again kidnapped and raped by three truck drivers. However, she managed to flee and return to her home this time. “We’ve so far arrested six accused and hope to catch the others. The case is registered under POSCO and relevant sections of the IPC,” police spokesperson Arvind Tiwari told the news channel.

This incident came days after a 45-year-old woman was grievously injured after four men allegedly raped her and inserted an iron rod into her private parts in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district. The four accused were detained. State Home Minister Narottam Mishra had told reporters in Bhopal that no culprit will be spared.