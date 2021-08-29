Bhopal: In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old tribal man died in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district after he was allegedly thrashed by eight men on suspicion of theft. Not just that, the man was tied to a truck and was dragged on the road by the mob. As per reports, the incident took place on Thursday after a minor accident involving the victim, identified as Kanhaiyalal Bheel, and a milkman.Also Read - Madhya Pradesh: Jobless Engineer, Wife Consume Poison; Slit Throats of Children With Tile Cutter

Suspecting him to be a thief, the group of men had beaten him up badly on the road. And the incident did not finish there, the men also called up police claiming they have got a thief with them.

After arrival, the police took the severely injured man to a nearby community health centre. Later, he was referred to Neemuch district hospital where he was declared 'brought dead'. Notably, the video of the tragedy has been widely circulated on social media.

Identified as Kanha, alias Kanhiya Bheel, the man was a resident of Banada village. “Eight people have been identified in the case. Five among them have been arrested, the rest will be arrested soon. The viral video helped identify the culprits,” Sooraj Verma, Superintendent of Police, Neemuch, told NDTV.

As per the reports, the accused have been charged for murder, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

“After a video of the incident became viral, the police swung into action but by then, the accused had fled. The victim was rushed to the district hospital where he died on Friday,” SP Suraj Kumar Verma said as quoted by news agency PTI.

The police arrested five of the accused, identified as Chhitar Mal Gurjar (32), Mahendra Gurjar and Gopal Gurjar (both 40), Lokesh Balai (21), and Laxman Gurjar. As per the Neemuch SP, the police have launched a search operation to trace the remaining three.