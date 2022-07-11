Bhopal: In a shocking incident in Indore, a 22-year-old tribal student was allegedly beaten up mercilessly by his landlord on suspicion of swindling money from his son. The landlord, along with some of his friends, not only thrashed the tribal student, but also poured petrol on his private part. The accused also snatched his mobile phone and left him writhing in pain.Also Read - Fraud Case Filed Against Activist Medha Patkar, 12 Others in Barwani, Madhya Pradesh

As per the police, the incident was reported on July 9 from Indore’s Tejaji Nagar area where the youth was living as a tenant in the house of Nazim Khan. The victim lodged a complaint with the police, according to which, his landlord and three others took him to a house where they thrashed him and poured petrol in his private part. They also filmed the entire incident. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Boy, 8, Seen Sitting With Body of 2-Year-Old Brother as Father Looks For Vehicle

After receiving the complaint, the police arrested the four accused who have been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police said. The arrested persons have been identified as Nazim Khan, Adil Khan, Saddam Patel and Salman Patel. Also Read - BJP's Madhya Pradesh Civic Poll Ad Boomerangs, Congress Wastes No Time To Attack Ruling Party | Details Inside

“The victim, who hails from Alirajpur district, was living on rent along with his two sisters. He was beaten up and tortured on suspicion of extorting Rs 50,000 from Khan’s son,” the police said.

(This is an IANS copy, India.Com has only changed the headline)