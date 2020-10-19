New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, a 20-year-old woman has alleged that she was raped for 10 days by five cops while she was in lock-up at Mangawan in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh. Reports claimed that the incident took place between May 9 and May 21. But the incident came to light on October 10, after an additional district judge and a team of lawyers inspected the prison. Also Read - Farmer Dies of Heart Attack at Jyotiraditya Scindia's Rally; Congress Lashes Out at BJP MP For Resuming Speech

According to a report in the Time of India, the woman, an accused in a murder case, complained against the cops before the additional district judge following which a judicial inquiry was ordered. The woman also claimed that a woman constable had tried to stop the cops but she was reprimanded by the police personnel.

The police, on the other hand, dismissed all the allegations saying that the woman was arrested on May 21.

Earlier this month, two men were arrested for allegedly raping and killing a two-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh”s Jabalpur district.

The father of the victim girl had lodged a complaint on September 17 after the girl went missing. The child’s body was found on the boundary wall of an agricultural field at Nachankheda, a few kilometres away from Shahpura, on September 18.

Autopsy revealed that the girl had been raped and smothered.