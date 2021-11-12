Shivpuri: A toddler who was only 1.5 years old died during baton charge by police in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district, officials said on Friday. The incident took place during a protest against the construction of a culvert in Ramnagar Gadhai village on Tuesday.Also Read - Remove Mangalsutra Ad In 24 Hours: Madhya Pradesh Minister Warns Sabyasachi

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Singh Chandel, the deceased toddler was identified as Shiva.

An FIR was filed against two police personnel by the father of the 18-month-old.

“The toddler’s father, Ashok Jatav, registered a case against two sub-inspectors under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act,” Chandel said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.