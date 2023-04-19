MP Train Accident: Two Goods Trains Collide At Singhpur Railway Station; Workers Feared Trapped

Bhopal: Two goods trains collided with each other near Singhpur railway station. The engines of the trains caught fire after the collision. The drivers have been injured, and two railway workers feared trapped.

The engines of the trains caught fire after the collision. All trains on the Bilaspur-Katni route were affected, the Railway officials told news agency ANI. Also Read: Karnataka: Goods train derails near Hubli station; more details awaited