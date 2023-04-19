MP Train Accident: Two Goods Trains Collide At Singhpur Railway Station; Workers Feared Trapped
Two goods trains collide at Singhpur Railway Station; coaches derail, fire breaks out in engine.
The engines of the trains caught fire after the collision. All trains on the Bilaspur-Katni route were affected, the Railway officials told news agency ANI.
#WATCH | Shahdol, MP: Two goods trains collided with each other near Singhpur railway station. The engines of the trains caught fire after the collision. The drivers have been injured, and two railway workers feared trapped. pic.twitter.com/3cEyCfA7xP
— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 19, 2023
Rescue operations are currently underway.
Further details are awaited…
