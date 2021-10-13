Ratlam (MP): The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has allegedly put up posters in all Durga Puja pandals in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam to restrict the entry of non-Hindus during Garba.Also Read - Rare Calf Born With 2 Heads & 3 Eyes in Odisha's Nabrangpur, People Worship it As Maa Durga's Avatar | Watch

“We came to know about these posters from the media. Till now no one has complained about it. But we will definitely inquire about these posters,” Gaurav Tiwari, Ratlam district Superintendent of Police on Monday said. Also Read - THIS Museum in Kolkata Preserves Stunning Artworks Of Durga Puja Pandals - Check Out

When asked about these posters, Saurav, a visitor at a Durga Puja pandal in Ratlam, said, “People from mainly one community use religious programmes to befool the women of the Hindu community. They use fake names to impress women and later they pressurise them for changing their religion for marriage.” Also Read - Navratri 2021 Durga Ashtami Date And Shubh Muhurat: When to Observe The Ashtami Fast - October 13 or 14?

“If any non-Hindu enter the pandal and harass any women, then we will immediately inform the officials,” another visitor said.

(With inputs from ANI)