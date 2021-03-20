Bhopal: A woman chopped off a man’s genitals who was allegedly trying to rape her by sneaking into her house in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh. Police have filed a case against the man as well as the woman. Officials informed news agency PTI that the incident took place in Umariha village, approximately 50 kms from the district headquarters. Also Read - MP: One-Day Lockdown To Be Imposed, Schools & Colleges Shut in Indore, Bhopal & Jabalpur

Khaddi police outpost in-charge sub inspector (SI) Dharmendra Singh Rajput said that the woman in her statement said that she was at home with her 13-year-old son when the accused (45) entered their house.

"Her husband had gone out of station for some work. Thinking that a thief had sneaked in, her son ran to safety out of the house, after which the accused thrashed the woman and tried to sexually assault her. In a bid to save herself, the woman picked up a sickle lying under her cot and cut off the man's genitals", he stated, adding that she reached the police outpost and lodged a complaint against him around 1.30 am on Friday.

The accused was taken to a hospital where he was given first aid. Later he was shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Rewa district for further treatment.

He has been booked under IPC section 354 (criminal force on woman with an intent to outrage her modesty), 456 (house-trespass or house-breaking by night), 294 (obscene acts), 506 (criminal intimidation) and others. On the other hand, the accused has also filed a complaint against the woman, based on which she has been booked under IPC section 327 (voluntarily causing hurt).

(With PTI Inputs)