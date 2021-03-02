New Delhi: Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa died at a private hospital in Gurugram on Tuesday. 68-year-old Chauhan was rushed to Medanta Hospital after his condition deteriorated. The BJP leader was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bhopal for more than a month after being tested positive for coronavirus. He was on ventilator support for the last few days, said the report. Also Read - Prove Corruption Charges or Face Criminal Defamation Suit, Narayanasamy Hits Back at Amit Shah

Expressing grief over his demise, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said,”Popular leader Nandu bhaiya has left us. BJP has lost an ideal worker, able organizer and dedicated leader in him. It is a personal loss for me.” Also Read - Ghulam Nabi Azad Praises PM Modi, Says "Proud Of Leaders Like Our PM, Doesn't Hide True Self"