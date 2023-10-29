Home

Madhya Pradesh

Narela Assembly Election: Congress Hopes To Deliver Knockout Punch Against BJP’s Bastion

Narela Assembly Election: Congress Hopes To Deliver Knockout Punch Against BJP’s Bastion

BJP's Vishwas Sarang to fight from his current constituency Narela against Manoj Shukla. Narela seat has been a BJP bastion which Shukla hopes to breach and win.

Narela Assembly Election 2023

Narela Assembly Election 2023: Narela is an assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh. It comes under Bhopal district of the state. As per the ECI, Narela Assembly Constituency will go to polls on November 17. The date for counting and the subsequent announcement of results will be done on December 3.

Trending Now

In 2018, Vishvas Sarang of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Dr. Mahendra Singh Chouhan of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 23151 votes. Vishvas Sarang from Narela of Madhya Pradesh, won the seat with 108654 votes. He defeated Indian National Congress’ Dr Mahendra Singh Chouhan who had polled 85503 votes.

You may like to read

BJP’s Vishwas Sarang to fight from his current constituency Narela against Manoj Shukla. Narela seat has been a BJP bastion which Shukla hopes to breach and win. Congress hopes that Shukla will be able to deliver the knockout punch against Sarang, who has been elected for three terms now.

The voting for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly will be held in a single phase on November 17, 2023. The counting of votes will be announced on December 3.

Madhya Pradesh is among five states to undergo assembly elections this year, setting the stage for the last major electoral exercise ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Madhya Pradesh has 230 legislative assembly seats.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Madhya Pradesh News on India.com.