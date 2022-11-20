Prime Minister Narendra Modi Is A Swayamsewak And Pracharak: Mohan Bhagwat

Referring to PM Modi, the RSS chief said that “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a swayamsewak and pracharak, and even today he is working as a pracharak."

“Whenever the name of Sangh comes, you take Modiji’s name. Yes, Modiji has been a Sangh swayamsevak and also a pracharak. The VHP too is run by our Swayamsevaks. But the Sangh in no way directly or remote-controls them, they work independently. We can only give consultations and advice, but can never control them,” said Bhagwat.

“India didn’t become one nation on the basis of language, trading interest, political power, and thought. It has become one nation on the basis of unity in diversity and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (world is one family),” said Bhagwat while addressing a gathering of intellectuals and prominent people.

He also asserted that one person or one organisation or one political outfit cannot make a big change. “Hindutva means the philosophy of embracing all, the Preamble of Indian Constitution is the prime spirit of Hindutva only,” he further added.

Stressing the need for public discipline, the RSS chief said Dharma doesn’t mean religion or worship system, instead, it implies performing duties in a disciplined manner.

“It’s not a language or worship system that forms a society. People with a common objective build society. Diversities are welcome and acceptable, but diversities should in no manner become the basis of any discrimination,” asserted the RSS chief.