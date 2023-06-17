Home

Newly-Wed Sisters Decamp With Gold, Cash From In-Laws’ House In Gwalior

The couples were wed on June 11, but barely five days after the wedding, when Bharat left for work at the High Court on Thursday, Sanjana and Anjali ran away with gold and Rs 2.5 Lakh in cash.

Representational Photo: Pixabay

Gwalior, MP: In a Bollywood-esque plot, two sisters from Uttar Pradesh, who had recently got married to two cousin brothers in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, allegedly decamped with gold and Rs 2.5 lakh cash from the house of their in-laws, less than a week after the wedding.

According to an India Today report, the husband of one of the sisters, Bharat Gupta, a resident of Gwalior’s Darpan Colony, filed a complaint at the Thatipur police station wherein he stated that he and his cousin, Rohit Gupta, had recently been wed to Sanjana and Anjali Chauhan, two sisters hailing from Gorakhpur in from Uttar Pradesh.

Giving details, Bharat Gupta in his complaint said he and his cousin, Rohit, got engaged to the sisters on June 9 and another cousin of his, Bunty Gupta and his friends—Jeetu and Lalu—had played matchmakers.

The couples were wed on June 11, but barely five days after the wedding, when Bharat left for work at the High Court on Thursday, Sanjana and Anjali ran away from the house with gold and Rs 2.5 Lakh in cash, the report said.

Bharat said his mother and older sister were home when the sisters stole gold and cash from the house and fled, adding that his mother called him and informed him of the incident. Immediately, he tried calling his wife but she did not answer and later switched off her phone.

After failed attempts to contact his newly-wed bride, Bharat Gupta approached the police to file a complaint against the two sisters.

As per the Aadhaar cards of the two sisters submitted by Bharat Gupta to the police, their address is listed as Paras Khand, Bargadwa Harenya Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh.

A senior police official said a case has been registered in this connection under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and police have issued a lookout notice for the accused sisters.

“Further investigation in the case is ongoing,” the official said.

Similar incidents of “robber brides” have been reported in the recent past where the bride bolted after looting cash, gold and valuable from the groom’s house.

