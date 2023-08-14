Home

Dog Squad, Drones And Elephants: How Nirva, Kuno’s Last Free-Ranging African Cheetah, Was Traced

Nirva, the South African female cheetah at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh who was traced after weeks-long search, is now healthy and has been kept inside a boma (animal enclosure) for a medical checkup.

Two drone teams, one dog squad and available elephants were deployed in the search operation for Nirva. (File Photo)

New Delhi: Nirva, the South African female cheetah at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, has finally been traced after weeks of search since her radio collar stopped working on July 21. Nirva was caught in Dhoret range of the Kuno National Park. She is now healthy and has been kept inside a boma (animal enclosure) for a medical checkup.

How Kuno’s Last African Cheetah Was Traced

An intense search for Nirva went on for 22 days after her radio collar stopped functioning on July 21, a release issued by the Chief Wildlife Warden of the Madhya Pradesh forest department said. More than 100 field staff, including officers, veterinarians and cheetah trackers were searching for the spotted cat day and night, it said.

Besides the team on ground, two drone teams, one dog squad and available elephants were deployed in the search operation. An area of 15-20 square kilometres was being searched, it said, according to a report by news agency PTI. In addition to this, local villagers were informed about Nirva and any information received about the feline from villagers was being checked and verified immediately, the release said.

On August 12, information about the cheetah’s location was received from the satellite. It gave information about her location on August 11 evening, it stated. “A search team was immediately sent to the spot and with the help of a drone team and dog squad, a team of veterinarians was able to finally trace Nirva in the evening, but could not capture her,” it said.

Nirva looked healthy and was moving, it said, adding that a decision was taken to restart the operation on Sunday morning as it was getting dark. Drone teams were given the task of keeping track of Nirva’s location throughout the night. The search operation started again at 4 am on Sunday as per her location provided by drone teams. It took nearly six hours before Nirva could be captured, it said.

All 15 cheetahs (seven males, seven females and one female cub) at the KNP are now kept in bomas. They are healthy and continuously being monitored on health parameters by Kuno’s team of veterinarians, it said.

Cheetah Deaths At Kuno National Park

Under the Cheetah Reintroduction Project, eight Namibian cheetahs – five female and three male – were released into enclosures at the KNP on September 17 last year. In February, 12 more cheetahs arrived at KNP from South Africa. In March this year, four cubs were born to a Namibian cheetah named Jwala, but three of them died in May. Since March, six of the adult cheetahs have died due to various reasons, taking the total death count of felines, including three cubs, to nine.

The death of all cheetahs have been attributed to “natural causes” as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). “Of the 20 translocated Cheetahs from South Africa and Namibia, five mortalities of adult individuals have been reported from Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh, till date. As per the preliminary analysis by National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), the apex body entrusted with the implementation of Project Cheetah, all mortalities are due to natural causes,” the NTCA said in a statement.

