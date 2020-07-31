New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is currently under treatment for coronavirus, on Friday said that phase two of the state’s COVID campaign will run from August 1-14, during which he directed public representatives to not have any public rallies and also prohibited all functions in which large crowds can gather. Also Read - Govt, Private Schools in Madhya Pradesh to Remain Shut Till August 31 | Know Here Why

All such events, the Chief Minister said, can be done through videoconferencing.

Addressing his ministers from his bed in state capital Bhopal's Chirayu Hospital, CM Chouhan said, "We had a COVID campaign from 1-31 July wherein tests were done extensively. Phase 2 of the campaign will be from 1-14 August wherein we'll resolve to maintain social distancing and wear masks to break chain of infection".

During this period, he said, no one, including himself, ministers, MLAs and other public representatives will have a public ceremony.

“Foundation stone laying ceremonies, ‘bhoomi pujan’, inaugurations and all functions where a large crowd gathers, will be prohibited,” he announced.

The Chief Minister added that if essential, public representatives can visit places but should ensure that a large crowd does not gather. He further said that representatives can meet people in their offices but, to maintain social distancing, will have to ensure that not more than five people are present there at a time.

“I appeal to all MLAs to contribute 30% of their salaries for three months towards CM Relief Fund, in the fight against COVID-19. I also appeal to the people to give their contribution in the Fund”, he further said.

On Thursday, there were 834 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, taking its tally to 31,710. This includes 21,675 recoveries, 8,454 active cases and 857 deaths.