Bhopal: With an aim to contain further contain the spread of the virus, the Khandwa District Excise Officer, on Thursday, issued a circular stating that liquor stores would sell alcohol only to those people who have been completely vaccinated. The order aims to encourage people to get vaccinated under the nationwide vaccination campaign.Also Read - India Exported More Than 65 Million Vaccine Doses To Nearly 100 Countries: PM Modi At Global Pharma Summit

According to the reports, there are fifty Indian liquor and twenty-nine foreign liquor stores in the Khandwa district. Also Read - Novavax Requests EU Drug Regulator To Authorise Its Covid-19 Vaccine | Details Here

The coronavirus positive tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,986 with the addition of five cases on Wednesday, a health official said. The death toll remained unchanged at 10,525 as no fatality due to the virus was reported in the state during the day, he said. Also Read - Haryana School Reopening: Physical Classes in Haryana To Begin With 100% Capacity From Dec 1

The recovery count increased to 7,82,384 after five patients were discharged from hospitals, he said. There are 77 active coronavirus cases in MP at present. As 52,695 swab samples were examined during the day, the number of tests in the state rose to 2,11,47,857, the official added.

An official release said that 7,78,72,685 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 15,84,855 on Wednesday alone.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,986, new cases 5, death toll 10,525 (no change), recoveries 7,82,384, active cases 77, number of tests done so far 2,11,47,857.