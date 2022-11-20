Nurse At Private Hospital Commits Suicide In Bhopal By Injecting Anaesthesia

A nurse at a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal committed suicide on late Saturday night.

Bhopal: A nurse at a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal committed suicide on late Saturday night. The police are also surprised to know the method adopted by the nurse for suicide. The nurse has committed suicide by giving herself an overdose of anesthesia. According to the Habibganj police station in charge, the name of the deceased is Visakha Kahar. Her age was 25 years. Visakha was originally from Narmadapuram (Hoshangabad) and worked as a nurse in a private hospital in Bhopal. When she was in her hostel room on Saturday night, she suddenly fainted. Her roommate was present in the hostel.

She saw that Vishakha had administered some injection to herself the vial of which was lying empty near her hand and there was also a syringe perforation mark on her hand.

Visakha was brought to the hospital from the hostel, where doctors declared her brought dead. After this, the police was informed. According to the police, the preliminary investigation has revealed that the deceased committed suicide by taking an overdose of anesthesia. The body has been sent for postmortem.

At present, the police have not received any suicide note but the police is taking statements from her friends, roommates, and family members to know what was going on in Visakha’s life.