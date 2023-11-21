Home

Madhya Pradesh

On Camera: Bike-Borne Men Kidnap Woman In Broad Daylight From Petrol Pump In Gwalior

On Camera: Bike-Borne Men Kidnap Woman In Broad Daylight From Petrol Pump In Gwalior

The incident occurred when the girl went to the washroom of a petrol pump while her kin were talking to each other. Two motorcycle-borne forcefully took her away.

On Camera: Bike-Borne Men Kidnap Woman In Broad Daylight From Petrol Pump In Gwalior

Gwalior: A 19-year-old girl was abducted by two motorcycle-borne men on Monday from a petrol pump in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior. The entire incident was caught on camera and the footage showed how the two men forcefully took her on a two-wheeler in broad daylight in Jhansi Road area.

Trending Now

The video shows one of the men wore a black cloth over his face and another wore a helmet. One of them was seen waiting near a petrol pump while another man drags the girl and forces her to sit on the bike. After forcefully lifting the girl on the rear seat, the second man tries to climb behind her but fails and is seen chasing after the bike.

You may like to read

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Two motorbike-borne men abducted a girl today near Naka Chandravadni petrol station in Gwalior. Two police teams formed to investigate the case. Our focus is to locate and rescue the girl. As per the girl’s family, her age is 19: Rishikesh Meena, ASP… https://t.co/ePZttEW5pE pic.twitter.com/VxSl9oGtoN — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) November 20, 2023

The woman, who hails from Bhind, arrived in Gwalior via bus with her family, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Chandel said. “They had come from there (Bhind) and as they got down from the bus, the boys (accused) took away the girl on a motorcycle. Few days ago, a boy had come to their village against whom they had lodged a complaint. We are searching for the accused and will catch them soon,” he added.

Around six people, who were present at the spot, were seen to be taking no action against it.

As per family members, a youth from the girl’s village used to harass her and a case in this regard was already registered. The victim had come with her father and other family members to Gwalior from Bhind to attend a function at a relative’s house, the SP added.

“The incident occurred when the girl went to the washroom of a petrol pump while her kin were talking to each other. Two motorcycle-borne forcefully took her away,” he said.

The identity of the suspected kidnappers is not known. The Jhansi Road Police Station has registered the case and police have launched a hunt for the two men.

“Following the abduction of the girl, a case has been registered on the complaint of her kin and efforts are on to trace her,” Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Chandel said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Madhya Pradesh News on India.com.