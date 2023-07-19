Home

On Camera: Dalit Sarpanch Dragged In Mud, Beaten With Shoes In MP’s Shivpuri, 3 Booked

A video of the shocking incident shows the Dalit woman being assaulted with shoes and slippers and dragged through the mud by the accused.

Screengrab from the video shared on Twitter

Indore, MP: Amid a flurry of brutal incidents of violence against the downtrodden that have rocked Madhya Pradesh in recent weeks, another horrifying video has surfaced from the state’s Shivpuri district where a woman sarpanch from the Dalit community was allegedly dragged in the mud and beaten up with shoes by three men.

A video of the shocking incident which has gone viral on social media, shows the Dalit woman being assaulted with shoes and slippers and dragged through the mud by the accused men even as some elders and others try to intervene and stop the assault.

A woman sarpanch belonging to the Dalit community was allegedly dragged in the mud and beaten up with shoes by three men in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh.

pic.twitter.com/JxTB57SD0l — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) July 19, 2023

According to the police, an FIR, under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered against the attackers based a complaint lodged by the sarpanch of Pahadi village panchayat.

Tendua police station in-charge Manish Jadon told news agency PTI that police have launched searches and efforts are underway to nab the accused men, adding that incident took place on Sunday evening in Kharai village of the district.

According to the FIR, the sarpanch’s elder son had gone to Kharai, where one of the accused intercepted him and asked him to get a paper signed by his mother. When the sarpanch’s son refused, the accused allegedly beat him up, the FIR said.

Later, the sarpanch was heading to the police station to lodge a complaint against the accused for the attack on her son, when three men intercepted her, the complaint stated. They allegedly threw her in mud, dragged her and beat her with shoes, it said.

Viral videos of violence rock Madhya Pradesh

A spate of violent incidents of assault against people belonging to the lower strata, have rocked Madhya Pradesh recently. The infamous Sidhi pee-gate case where a man was seen urinating on a tribal youth was one of such incidents that brought the issues in the spotlight and evoked outrage from various sections of the society.

Last week, another disturbing video emerged from a village in the state’s Narmadapuram district where three young men were stripped half-naked and brutally thrashed with wooden sticks by a group of people for allegedly “misbehaving” with villagers.

मध्य्प्रदेश(नर्मदापुरम): गांव के कुछ लोगों से बदतमीजी करने के आरोप में अमजद अली, सौरभ नागंवशी और पिन्नु नागवंशी नामक युवकों को लोगों ने बांध कर पीटा, पैर तोड़े। पुलिस ने बताया कि 6 लोगों के खिलाफ़ 6 धाराओं में मामला दर्ज़ कर नोटिस दिया गया है।@KashifKakvi pic.twitter.com/rGAdbz3RLC — Ashraf Hussain (@AshrafFem) July 15, 2023

A video of the incident, which went viral on social media platforms, showed the three men lying on the ground, half-naked on their belly, while around half-a-dozen men viciously beat them with wooden sticks without mercy.

Yet another recent video from Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar city showed a theft-accused man being stripped naked and then viciously assaulted with pipes and wooden sticks by a group of unidentified men.

The viral video showed the victim sitting down naked against a wall and holding out his hands while the men hit his appendages with wooden sticks and pipes. The victim’s clothes are seen lying next to him.

Earlier this month, a video showed a man urinating on a tribal youth in MP’s Sidhi district, triggering national outrage.

The accused, Pravesh Shukla, was arrested and booked under provisions of the stringent National Security Act, and his family’s house was also demolished.

(With PTI inputs)

