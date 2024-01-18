Home

On Camera: Civil Services Aspirant Collapses In Coaching Class, Dies

Raja Lodhi, a 20-year-old civil services aspirant died after collapsing due to a silent heart attack in his coaching class in Madhya Pradesh capital Indore.

Madhya Pradesh News: In a tragic incident, a 20-year-old civil services aspirant died after collapsing due to a “silent heart attack” in his coaching class in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore. The deceased, identified as Raja Lodhi, was preparing to appear in the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) exams and was attending tuitions for the same.

Lodhi, a resident of Sagar district, reportedly felt a sharp pain in his chest and collapsed in the class, reports said.

The distressing moments of the young man collapsing due to what the doctors describe as a “silent heart attack” was captured on the CCTV cameras installed in the classroom and the footage has gone viral on social media platforms.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: (Trigger Warning: Distressing visuals. Viewer discretion is advised)

Shocker in Indore: Young state civil services aspirant Raja Lodhi (hailing from Sagar district) died of silent heart attack after collapsing in mid of coaching class for MP Public Service Commission (MPPSC) exams. @NewIndianXpress@TheMornStandard@santwana99@Shahid_Faridi_ pic.twitter.com/5vwKsYZDzt — Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) January 18, 2024

In the viral footage, Lodhi can be seen seated and attending the lecture when all of a sudden the young man clutches his chest with visible signs of pain and distress on his face. Moments later, the 20-year-old student collapses and falls from his chair.

Lodhi’s friend said that he had initially complained of discomfort before a sharp pain suddenly struck him in the chest and led him collapse within seconds. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Notably, this is the fourth such incident to occur in Indore recently.

Kerala Agri expert dies of heart attack on Live TV

In a similar incident earlier this month, an agriculture expert collapsed and died of a heart attack during a live TV programme on Doordarshan in Kerala. As per the police, Dr. Ani S Das, (59), collapsed at the national broadcaster’s studio in Thiruvananthapuram while appearing as an expert on live telecast of Krishi Darshan show.

Dr Ani S Das, who served as the Director, Planning, at the Kerala Agricultural University, was an expert who occasionally appeared on the government-run channel, collapsed during a live discussion on the channel, the police said.

The incident occurred on January 13 during Doordarshan’s Krishi Darshan programme at around 6.30 pm, channel sources said, according to news agency PTI.

Officials also said he was rushed to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital where doctor declared him brought dead.

As per the doctors, Das suffered a Cardiopulmonary arrest (heart attack) during the TV show which resulted in his death.

(With inputs from agencies)

