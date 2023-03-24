Home

Madhya Pradesh

One-Time Fee Payment For Govt Exams, 5% Reservation In Medical Colleges, More: What MP Youth Policy Promises

Only one-time registration fee for government competitive exams will have to be paid in a year in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh said.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a 5 per cent reservation for government school students in government medical colleges. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: A youth policy and youth portal was launched during an event where Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that candidates will need to pay one-time registration fee for competitive exams. Chouhan launched the policy during a Youth Mahapanchayat program held at Motilal Nehru Stadium in the state capital Bhopal. Youths in the age group 17 years and 35 years across the state participated in the Mahapanchayat.

“No matter how many job forms you fill in a year, you will have to pay the fee only once,” Shivraj Singh Chouhan said during the event, according to a report by The Business Standard. “Today, we have made a youth policy for our children. We have received 10,000 suggestions for the policy. We discussed about it on a wide scale and then we have made this youth policy. It is not just a policy, it is a humble effort to make your (youths) life.”

Madhya Pradesh Youth Policy: Top Points

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “The aim of the Madhya Pradesh youth policy is that the youth of the state become such entrepreneurs who are ready to take risks with confidence. They should get aware of the economic and financial system. They should become mentally and physically healthy and be responsible towards agriculture and the environment.”

The chief minister said that the scope of Madhya Pradesh Youth Policy included Education & Skills, Employment & Entrepreneurship, Health, Youth Leadership & Social Work, Sports & Fitness, Arts & Culture and Environmental Protection.

CM Chouhan also announced a 5 per cent reservation for government school students in government medical colleges.

Chouhan also said, “To improve education, we are building CM Rise School which will be equipped with modern facilities. We will provide facilities like private schools by making CM Rise School.”

He added, “We are making ‘Chief Minister Youth Skill Earning Scheme’ under which the youth can learn and earn. A minimum of Rs 8000 per month will be given to the youth. Registration will start from June 1 and the money will be deposited from July 1.”

The Youth Commission will be reconstituted and it will be done by April 5 which will hear the problems of the youth. Besides, the youth budget will come separately in the next year’s budget, the CM said, adding that MP Youth Games would be organised in the state. Yoga education would be started and playgrounds would be made in every village.

“I think we can get a job by learning many languages. If the children want to learn different languages, then arrangements will be made for that too. Incubation centres will be opened. The Student Innovation Fund will be made at a cost of Rs 1000 crores. Vivekananda Youth Resource Center will be started at the district level,” Chouhan said.

CM Chouhan added that if youths from the state have to go to Delhi for an interview, then they would be arranged to stay in Madhya Pradesh Bhavan free of cost. He also appealed to youths not to play only on mobile phones but also in the playgrounds.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.