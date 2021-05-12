Bhopal: At this time of coronavirus crisis, the country is facing another crisis as multiple cases of black fungus were reported across cities in the few weeks. On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said over 50 cases of black fungus, also known as Mucormycosis, were detected in the state among coronavirus patients. After reviewing the situation, the chief minister said the state will roll out detailed protocols for black fungus and treatment will be done accordingly. However, the state government said that free treatment will be provided to economically weak patients. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown Likely to be Extended: State Cabinet to Announce Decision Shortly | Live Updates

Speaking to News 18, Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishwash Kailash Sarang said that the state is on high alert and will establish special treatment units in Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Medical College, Jabalpur, in the first phase. He also said that the special wards will have a capacity of ten beds each.

Apart from Bhopal, the cases of black fungus also detected in Indore and Jabalpur. Reports suggest that high doses of steroids administered during covid-19 treatment are seen as the cause of the infection.

However, health experts say that the symptoms of mucormycosis include headache, fever, pain under the eyes, nasal or sinus congestion and partial loss of vision.

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 9,754 fresh COVID-19 cases and 94 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 6,91,232 and the toll to 6,595. A total of 9,517 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 5,73,271.

With 1,651 new cases, Indore’s caseload went up to 1,30,110, while that of Bhopal rose to 1,07,242 with the addition of 1,412 coronavirus patients. Indore reported eight deaths, taking the toll to 1,220, while the fatalities in Bhopal rose to 812 after nine more people succumbed to the virus.