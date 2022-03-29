Bhopal: Nearly 57 children on Tuesday fell sick after eating their mid-day meal in a government school in Dindori in Madhya Pradesh, an official told news agency PTI. A teacher of the school said that a girl student spotted a lizard in the lentils on her plate while having mid-day meal.Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Recruitment Board: Why Are Candidates Holding Fresh Protest Against Two Exams

“As many as 57 students fell ill after having their mid-day meal. They complained of vomiting and abdominal pain, and were rushed to a nearby hospital,” LS Paraste, a teacher at the Government Middle School in Keolari under Samnapur block, said. Also Read - Medical Courses To Be Also Taught In Hindi In Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

On the other hand, health department official Vikram Singh said all the children are out of danger and currently under observation of doctors. Also Read - Girl Student Wearing Hijab Offers Namaz In Classroom In Madhya Pradesh, Probe Ordered